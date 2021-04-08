Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Local woman spurred by the Covid-19 lockdown losses 60kg

Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
8th April 2021

Spurred on by the Covid-19 lockdown, Vicki Wright has lost 60kg in a weight loss transformation. She started the transformation weighing 124kg on December 30, 2019 and decided the year 2020 was her year regardless of what comes her way, Covid-19 included. “All my life I have been big and I have tried so many...

Continue Reading

