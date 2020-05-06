Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Lockdown restrictions pile pressure on youngsters, who turn to Childline

Stock image

By Gabriella Peralta
6th May 2020

The Covid-19 lockdown has seen an increase in youngsters reaching out to Childline Gibraltar to discuss family tensions, the charity’s chief executive Caroline Carter Olivero, told the Chronicle. With Gibraltar now in its second month of lockdown, the charity said contacts to its free helpline had doubled during the month of March, with a steep...

