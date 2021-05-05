Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 5th May, 2021

London City flight dates brought forward

By Chronicle Staff
5th May 2021

BA CityFlyer have decided to bring forward the start of their new service from London City Airport to Gibraltar, in response to the expected announcement by the UK Government that Gibraltar might be on the list of green lighted countries for travel this summer.

Flights will now start on June 11, instead of June 25 as previously announced.

“This is excellent news and shows the confidence that airlines have in Gibraltar,” the Minister for Tourism Vijay Daryanani said.

“These new services were welcomed at the time of announcement and now to hear that they are to start earlier is very encouraging. The Government’s efforts in attracting air services to Gibraltar and new airlines is unprecedented, as we look forward to a summer with more choices at Gibraltar International Airport than ever before.”

