Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 12th Nov, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

London roadshow focuses on insurance

By Chronicle Staff
12th November 2019

The Minister for Digital and Financial Services, Albert Isola, hosted two financial services seminars at the Institute of Directors (IOD) in Pall Mall, London last week.

These events followed on from the Gibraltar Day financial services lunch which drew together some three hundred professionals at the Guildhall in the City.

The morning session at the IOD on Wednesday was a breakfast seminar, attended by some 140 specialists from both London and Gibraltar, designed to cover significant areas relating to the funds and asset management industry both in Gibraltar and the United Kingdom.

In a statement the Government said this was important particularly in light of the fact that, come what may regarding Brexit, there will continue to be a single reciprocal market in funds and financial services as between Gibraltar and the UK.

Following a welcome address by Mr Isola and a restatement of Government policy regarding the alignment of regulatory outcomes with the United Kingdom, Diala Minott from Paul Hastings LLP gave a keynote view of the spectrum of funds products and structures available across Europe and beyond.

There followed a high-level panel discussion chaired by James Lasry of the Gibraltar Funds and Investments Association.

Panel members included Joanne Beiso from the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission, Pavel Stehno a Fund Director as well as Malcolm Palle from Coinsilium.

The afternoon seminar, held at the same location, concentrated on topics of specific interest to Private Clients and Family Offices; traditionally one of the most mature financial services sectors present in both the United Kingdom and Gibraltar.

Following the opening of the seminar by Mr Isola, the new CEO of the Gibraltar regulator Kerry Blight was invited to give his vision on how the Financial Services Commission works in partnership with industry whilst maintaining the highest regulatory standards.

Filippo Noseda a UK based partner of the law firm Mishcon de Reya gave a keynote address outlining some of the kinds of matters that high net worth individuals and families are currently concentrating on; including residence, taxation and international reporting, all clearly within a culture of compliance.

A subsequent panel discussion with questions from the audience was chaired by Joey Imossi from the the Association of Trust and Company Management. Other contributors to the panel were senior partners from law firms in Gibraltar; Peter Montegriffo from Hassans, Melo Triay from Triay & Triay and Peter Isola from Isolas.

The audience consisted of accountants, lawyers, representatives from family offices as well as other financial services professionals.

Mr Isola said: “These seminars represent just a part of the huge effort and emphasis being directed by HM Government of Gibraltar at financial services given the importance of this sector to our economy. London is a key market for our professionals and rightly so.”

He was accompanied to the seminars by the Finance Centre Director, James Tipping together with Gibraltar Finance senior executives, Paul Astengo, Michael Ashton and Tim Haynes.

Most Read

Local News

RGP investigating Mid Harbour Estate incident

Thu 7th Nov, 2019

Local News

Spain tests no-deal Brexit passport controls, causing border logjam

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

Local News

Gibraltar troop train for exercise Jebel Sahara in Morocco

Mon 11th Nov, 2019

UK/Spain News

Vox leader in La Linea rebukes Abascal over border tweet, reflecting wider anger

Sat 9th Nov, 2019

Local News

UK agrees to fund Brexit contingency projects in Gibraltar

Thu 7th Nov, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th November 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Catalan Bay rescue inspires author nearly a century later

12th November 2019

Local News
Marines reunite in remembrance and camaraderie

12th November 2019

Local News
London roadshow focuses on insurance

12th November 2019

Local News
Gibraltar Finance holds London seminar on Distributed Ledger Technology

12th November 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019