Long-term recovery under way but no room for spending spree, CM says in 'prudent' budget announcement
Chief Minister Fabian Picardo cut personal tax by 1% and increased corporate tax to 15% in a “prudent” budget that marked the “start of long-term recovery” after the Covid pandemic. In setting out measures including a pollution tax on older vehicles, Mr Picardo pointed to the impact of continued uncertainty about the Rock’s post-Brexit future...
