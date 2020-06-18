Look for reason before judgment
We see. We judge. We don’t think. This week we were treated to people’s snobbery again. On social media and in office spaces many had a comment to make. It happened when huge queues formed for one store as non-essential shops re-opened in England on Monday. From the Metrocentre in Gateshead to Lakeside in Essex....
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here