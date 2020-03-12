Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Lord Luce queries delay in confirming new Governor

Pic: Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
12th March 2020

The cross bench peer Lord Luce, a former Governor of Gibraltar, has quizzed the UK Government as to why it has yet to formally appoint a new Governor, despite the last incumbent, Lieutenant General Edward Davis, coming to the end of his tenure in February.

Lord Luce asked in the House of Lords why Lt Gen Davis had retired from his role before the appointment of a new Governor.

“A new Governor was selected before Lieutenant General Edward Davis' contract expired and we are completing the process for confirming that appointment,” said Baroness Sugg, the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for International Development.
“It is not unusual for there to be a gap between Governors.”

“The current Deputy Governor has been sworn in as Governor and will hold that position until the new Governor is ready to assume the functions of their office.”

The post of Governor is currently being filled by Nick Pyle on an interim basis pending the arrival of the new Governor.

The UK Government has yet to confirm who has been selected as the next Governor.

However GBC reported last year that Vice Admiral (Retd) Sir David Steel was tipped to take the post.

Sir David is a retired senior Royal Navy officer and former Second Sea Lord who has worked as the chief executive of Leeds Castle Foundation and Enterprises Limited since leaving the UK military.

