Lord Luce returns to Gibraltar to celebrate 25 years of youth support

Former Governor of Gibraltar, Lord Luce, recently visited Gibraltar to mark the 25th anniversary of the Luce Foundation, an independent charitable trust he established in 2000 alongside his late wife, Lady Luce.

The Foundation was created to maintain Lord and Lady Luce’s connection with Gibraltar following their departure. It focuses on supporting the development of young people aged 13 to 17, particularly those who may face challenges at home or in education.

Since its establishment, the Luce Foundation has worked closely with the Gibraltar Youth Service and other local groups, including the Scouts, to provide opportunities for young people to develop life skills, grow in confidence, and gain enriching experiences both in Gibraltar and abroad.

Close to 400 young people have benefitted from the Foundation’s programmes over the past 25 years.

The Foundation’s flagship project is the annual residential programme organised by the Gibraltar Youth Service. This includes preparatory work in local youth clubs, followed by residential trips offering adventure and cultural experiences. Destinations have included Scotland, the New Forest, London, the Tall Ships, and locations closer to Gibraltar such as Ronda, Grazalema and Cadiz.

A key feature of the programme is the follow-up support provided to participants, encouraging them to reflect on their experiences and remain engaged with youth services.

The Foundation is supported by a group of trustees from Gibraltar’s business community, whose fundraising efforts and commitment have helped sustain its work.

Although active for 25 years, the Foundation has maintained a low public profile, focusing on meaningful impact rather than publicity.

The Gibraltar Youth Service marked the occasion, stating: “The Gibraltar Youth Service is thrilled to celebrate a 25-year partnership with the Luce Foundation. We are deeply grateful for their continued trust in our service to carry out their mission of providing outdoor educational opportunities to young people. Through this project, many young people have experienced once-in-a-lifetime opportunities that they will cherish forever.”

During his visit, Lord Luce met with Foundation trustees, Youth Service leaders, and young people who have participated in the programmes.

Reflecting on his visit, Lord Luce said: “It gave me the greatest of pleasure to return to Gibraltar 25 years after my departure as Governor. Above all my late wife Rose would have been as pleased as I was in learning that 400 young people have benefited from the Luce Foundation. I am absolutely delighted that Trustees have decided to continue indefinitely to support the young of Gibraltar in this way.”