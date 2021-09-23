Loreto Convent celebrates International Day of Peace
Loreto Convent School recently held an International Day of Peace, bringing together different religions in Gibraltar. The Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, sat alongside Bishop of Gibraltar Carmel Zammit and Monsignor Paul Bear, Levy Attias from the Jewish community, Mrs Khiani and Mrs Malkani from the Hindu community, Muslim Imam Abdessamed El Mokhalfi and...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here