Thu 23rd Sep, 2021

Loreto Convent celebrates International Day of Peace

Pics by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
23rd September 2021

Loreto Convent School recently held an International Day of Peace, bringing together different religions in Gibraltar. The Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, sat alongside Bishop of Gibraltar Carmel Zammit and Monsignor Paul Bear, Levy Attias from the Jewish community, Mrs Khiani and Mrs Malkani from the Hindu community, Muslim Imam Abdessamed El Mokhalfi and...

