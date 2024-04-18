Loreto Convent launches project to raise £2.5m for renovations

Loreto Convent School launched their campaign to raise £2.5m for major structural and infrastructural refurbishments on Tuesday evening.

The funds raised will aid carry out works that will futureproof the building.

The works will include a Theatre/Cultural hub, Foundation Stage Wing, Lower Primary Wing, Chapel Wing, Art Wing, Music Wing and windows and shutters on the façade.

The refurbishment of each wing entails the repair or replacement of the roof, restoration of infrastructure and redecoration of each area.

The works are planned to take place over the next five years, with some urgently required, and are set to cause minimum disruption to the school.

On Tuesday, Loreto held a presentation giving an insight into their fundraising strategies and how local benefactors can donate.

Headteacher Louise Napoli asked attendees to support the school in this restoration project.

She announced John Bassadone will be sponsoring Phase 1 of the project in its entirety, where the old hall will be transformed into the Theatre and Cultural Hub.

Loreto has provided private education to the community in Gibraltar for over 175 years.

Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, has become the patron of the ‘Future Loreto’ project and he was presented with some gifts from the school.

“If anyone has any doubt about the quality of young people today, I would suggest that they only have to visit Loreto Convent to know just how wonderful they are and will be as they continue to develop with age,” Sir David said.

He wished the ‘Future Loreto’ project all possible success and he will be supporting the project even after his tenure as Governor of Gibraltar ends.

Maurice Stagnetto, who forms part of the Board of Governors, described how he first came to the school 50 years ago as a young pupil.

He looked back on his memories and the values Loreto upholds.

“It takes a lot of effort and a lot of people to be able to achieve that, it can’t be one person doing it, a lot of people will have to pitch in,” he said.

Historian Richard Garcia gave a brief history and how the Loreto nuns arrived in Gibraltar in 1845.

“They were greeted like royalty,” Mr Garcia said.

“They were brought in parade from the waterfront up to the cathedral. The cathedral bells pealed in joy at their arrival and then they went down to work setting up their first school.”

“That school was originally at 50 Governor’s Street.”

After some time, the school grew and required larger premises, and moved to where it remains now on Europa Road.

Mr Garcia added that one of the few bombs that fell on Gibraltar in World War II landed on Loreto.

This demolished most of one of the buildings and a nun died.

The school was rebuilt and, he said, Loreto has been the hallowed institution it had become.

Monsignor Paul Bear and Father Charlie Azzopardi also shared a few words.

Monsignor Bear described how the name Loreto came from a small town in Italy, adding that he hopes the Holy Family guide the school.