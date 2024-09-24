Loreto Convent marks International Day of Peace
Loreto Convent School marked International Day of Peace on Tuesday with their own celebrations, bringing together different religions on the Rock. In attendance were the Bishop of Gibraltar Carmel Zammit, Levy Attias from the Jewish community, Muslim representative Imam Abdessamad El Mokhalfi, Anglican Church Reverend Hugh Ellis, and Ritika Chandiramani and Sunil Chandiramani from the...
