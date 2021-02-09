Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Loreto Convent pupils sing to Mount Alvernia residents

By Chronicle Staff
8th February 2021

The children of key worker parents at Loreto Convent School recently sang to residents and staff at Mount Alvernia.

The pupils and teachers sang from the very top of the school site where they were in view of the residents and ERS staff.

Those residents who were able to came out onto their balconies with their carers to listen to the words of encouragement from the youngsters.

This was a thanks from the school to frontline workers prepared by the children.

A prayer was read, then the children sang some hymns, finishing with ‘Virgencita de Europa’.

“It was lovely to see some of the residents singing along to this evergreen Gibraltarian favourite,” Loreto Convent said in a statement.

“Our Nursery children waved from the garden, sending a resounding message of ‘We Love You’ to all.”

“We thank everyone at ERS across Gibraltar and hope that those who are working so hard to care for others know that they are not alone and that the work they are doing is hugely appreciated.”

