Loreto Convent School pupils take part in Victorian Day

Loreto Convent School recently hosted its annual Victorian Day, giving pupils the opportunity to experience life as children in the 19th century.

As part of the history curriculum, pupils dressed in period attire and took part in traditional lessons, handwriting practice on slates, and activities reflecting the customs and discipline of the Victorian era. The day also included sewing, an online lesson from the Beamish Museum in Durham, and old-fashioned playground games.

Year 6 teacher Mrs Garcia said: “Victorian Day is a highlight of the school year, offering a unique and immersive learning experience. It allows our pupils to truly understand what life was like for children in the 19th century.”

“It’s wonderful to see them engage with history in such a hands-on way.”