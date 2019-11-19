Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 19th Nov, 2019

Loreto pupils put environment first and send a clear message: ‘Just walk, it’s not that hard’

By Eyleen Gomez
19th November 2019

A group of pupils at Loreto Convent who are committed to protecting the environment have signed up to Traffic Free Tuesdays and are putting their commitment into practice by walking together to school. Traffic Free Tuesday is a concept promoted by local Facebook group Sustainable Gibraltar and increasingly, more and more people are signing up....

