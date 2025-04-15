Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 15th Apr, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Loreto year 6 pupils embrace spirit of giving this Lent

By Chronicle Staff
15th April 2025

As part of their Lenten journey, Year 6 pupils at Loreto Convent School have embraced the true spirit of giving by donating Easter eggs to the Gibraltar Youth Service.

A local organisation dedicated to supporting children and young people across the community.

In the weeks leading up to Easter, the entire school community came together in a heartwarming show of solidarity, collecting a delightful assortment of Easter treats.

These were handed over to the Gibraltar Youth Service just in time to spread a little extra cheer to those facing challenges this spring.

“Lent is a time of reflection and compassion, and this initiative allowed our children to put those values into meaningful action,’’ Chrstina Taylor said, a year 6 teacher in Loreto.

‘’They were incredibly proud to be making a difference, and it was truly moving to witness their kindness and empathy.”

The Gibraltar Youth Service expressed their sincere appreciation for the thoughtful donation, which will help ensure that every child in their care enjoys a sweet surprise this Easter.

“At Loreto, values such as kindness, community, and service are central to everyday learning,” said a statement from the school.

“This initiative serves as a powerful reminder that even the smallest gestures when given with love and can make a lasting impact.”

Most Read

Local News

Govt introduces new anti-avoidance tax measures

Mon 14th Apr, 2025

Features

Lottie’s story of love, care and determination through severe Spina Bifida diagnosis

Sun 13th Apr, 2025

Local News

Charity fun run to be held on the runway

Mon 14th Apr, 2025

Local News

RGP faces tough tech challenge

Sun 13th Apr, 2025

Local News

Ball python triggers alarm, and questions

Thu 3rd Apr, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th April 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
‘Tale of two cities’ art exhibition launched in Tangier

14th April 2025

Local News
Govt introduces new anti-avoidance tax measures

14th April 2025

Local News
Orfila continues engagement with Tenants’ Associations

14th April 2025

Local News
Gibraltar Tourist Board attends Seatrade Cruise Global 2025

14th April 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025