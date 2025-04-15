Loreto year 6 pupils embrace spirit of giving this Lent

As part of their Lenten journey, Year 6 pupils at Loreto Convent School have embraced the true spirit of giving by donating Easter eggs to the Gibraltar Youth Service.

A local organisation dedicated to supporting children and young people across the community.

In the weeks leading up to Easter, the entire school community came together in a heartwarming show of solidarity, collecting a delightful assortment of Easter treats.

These were handed over to the Gibraltar Youth Service just in time to spread a little extra cheer to those facing challenges this spring.

“Lent is a time of reflection and compassion, and this initiative allowed our children to put those values into meaningful action,’’ Chrstina Taylor said, a year 6 teacher in Loreto.

‘’They were incredibly proud to be making a difference, and it was truly moving to witness their kindness and empathy.”

The Gibraltar Youth Service expressed their sincere appreciation for the thoughtful donation, which will help ensure that every child in their care enjoys a sweet surprise this Easter.

“At Loreto, values such as kindness, community, and service are central to everyday learning,” said a statement from the school.

“This initiative serves as a powerful reminder that even the smallest gestures when given with love and can make a lasting impact.”