Sun 13th Apr, 2025

Lottie’s story of love, care and determination through severe Spina Bifida diagnosis

By Manar Ben Tahayekt
13th April 2025

For mother Lucy Ware, her daughter Lottie’s diagnosis with the most severe form of Spina Bifida highlights the need for awareness. After a 20-week pregnancy scan Lucy Ware was told her daughter Lottie had a severe form of Spina Bifida, called Myelomeningocele, and what has followed is a journey of love and staying positive through...

