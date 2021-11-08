Lottoland becomes carbon neutral and signs Climate Pledge

Gibraltar-bassed online lotto betting operator, Lottoland, has recently made the transition to become a fully carbon neutral company and has also signed The Climate Pledge.

Working with Tunley Engineering, a global climate reduction consultancy, Lottoland has taken the necessary steps in measuring, reporting, and offsetting its carbon footprint.

Lottoland is the first gambling operator to achieve a carbon neutral status and to sign The Climate Pledge.

Lottoland CEO Nigel Birrell said it made sense for Lottoland to look into their carbon footprint and assess how the company could offset their footprint.

As Lottoland does not manufacture any product, this meant the company could become carbon neutral with a few minor changes.

Also, Lottoland has been planting trees globally with around two million trees planted over the past few years.

This, Mr Birrell said, put Lottoland in good stead to becoming carbon neutral.

"We found we had a relatively low carbon footprint, as expected," Mr Birrell said.

Tunley Engineering zeroed in on three areas Lottoland could improve on: electricity and water consumption, and business travel.

The carbon footprint of their electricity consumption had already been reduced by the introduction of the new LNG power station in Gibraltar, which the consultancy firm found more environmentally friendly.

Business travel had already been reduced to a minimum due to the Covid-19 pandemic's travel restrictions.

Mr Birrell said the United Nations Climate Change Conference (Cop 26) conference in Glasgow highlighted the need for companies to become more environmentally friendly.

"Whereas people five or 10 years ago were paying lip-service to it, people are moving a lot further forward and realising there is an issue, and we all have to do our bit to save the planet and stop global warming which is clearly happening," Mr Birrell said.

He added Lottoland will not rest on its laurels and will continue to look into how the company could even become carbon negative.

Tunley Engineering provided a Carbon Assessment that allowed Lottoland to fully comprehend and visualise their carbon footprint in annual tonnes of Carbon Equlivance.



With the assessment and reduction completed in accordance with ISO 14064, Lottoland has now signed the Climate Pledge alongside over 200 other companies globally, further cementing its commitment to a greener future, and achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2040 or sooner.



“We’re excited to continue to welcome companies to The Climate Pledge,” said Sally Fouts, global lead at Amazon for The Climate Pledge.

“Businesses have played a role in contributing to climate change, but deep cuts in emissions of greenhouse gases can stabilize increasing temperatures.”

“This is why urgent, collaborative action by companies around the world is needed.”

“Pledge signatories are uniquely positioned to rise to the challenge of addressing climate change and helping to create the low-carbon economy of the future.”

“I look forward to seeing all we can accomplish over the next two decades, together.”



Mr Birrell added: “We are thrilled to have a achieve carbon neutral status and to have signed the Climate Pledge.”

“At Lottoland we are committed to being socially and environmentally responsible not just for our customers but for our employees too.”

“We are proud to be taking a leadership position in climate change.”