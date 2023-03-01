Louis Triay, KC, world’s longest-serving lawyer, dies at 94
The world’s longest-serving lawyer on record, Louis W Triay, KC, died yesterday. At age 94, Mr Triay was a highly regarded barrister, the doyen of the Gibraltar legal community who had served in Government in the 1960s and whose career spanned over seven decades. In 2020, he was awarded a Guinness World Record for the...
