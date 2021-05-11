Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 11th May, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Lourdians give their youth athletes a chance to race

By Stephen Ignacio
11th May 2021

Lourdians athletics club held a day of races last week to provide their youth runners with some much awaited competition. With youth athletics track league now unable to take place this summer with the Victoria Stadium main pitch due to be returned, plus the delay in the completion of Lathbury sports Complex, youth track races...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Brexit

Barnier’s Brexit diary offers glimpse into EU’s view on Gib

Mon 10th May, 2021

UK/Spain News

UK confirms Gibraltar on green list for travel

Fri 7th May, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar eyes UK travel green list after six weeks without new resident cases

Tue 4th May, 2021

Local News

Emotion and pride in Gibraltar as Archbishop Mark Miles is ordained

Sun 25th Apr, 2021

Local News

Royal Gibraltar Police promotes first female Inspector

Mon 10th May, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th May 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Calpeans grab three of top four spots in first race of Spring Festival

11th May 2021

Sports
Regatta results from this weekends’ races

11th May 2021

Sports
Bruno’s Magpies finishes top of Challenge Group

10th May 2021

Sports
Sixth and last youth ranking before JDC

10th May 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021