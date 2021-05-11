Lourdians give their youth athletes a chance to race
Lourdians athletics club held a day of races last week to provide their youth runners with some much awaited competition. With youth athletics track league now unable to take place this summer with the Victoria Stadium main pitch due to be returned, plus the delay in the completion of Lathbury sports Complex, youth track races...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here