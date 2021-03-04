Loyalists in Northern Ireland cite Gib's Brexit process as they withdraw support for 1998 peace deal
By Brian Reyes and Reuters Northern Irish loyalist groups have told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson they are temporarily withdrawing support for the 1998 peace agreement due to concerns over the Brexit deal, contrasting how the withdrawal process was handled for Gibraltar compared to Northern Ireland. While the groups pledged "peaceful and democratic" opposition to...
