Thu 4th Mar, 2021

UK/Spain News

Loyalists in Northern Ireland cite Gib's Brexit process as they withdraw support for 1998 peace deal

Loyalist graffitis are seen with messages against the Brexit border checks in relation to the Northern Ireland protocol at the harbour in Larne, Northern Ireland. Photo by REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

By Chronicle Staff
4th March 2021

By Brian Reyes and Reuters Northern Irish loyalist groups have told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson they are temporarily withdrawing support for the 1998 peace agreement due to concerns over the Brexit deal, contrasting how the withdrawal process was handled for Gibraltar compared to Northern Ireland. While the groups pledged "peaceful and democratic" opposition to...

