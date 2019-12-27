Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 27th Dec, 2019

Lt Gen Davis highlights Rock's continued strategic role in last Christmas message as Governor

GBC

By Chronicle Staff
27th December 2019

The Governor of Gibraltar, Lieutenant General Edward Davis, has highlighted the Rock’s strategic role as an “important supporting bridge” for the UK’s future interests in the Atlantic, Mediterranean, Europe and Africa.

In his last Christmas message as Governor before he steps down from the post early in 2020, Lt Gen Davis also focused on Gibraltar’s future as a digital hub for business as well as its military role.

The Rock’s geopolitical role was underscored just hours before the Governor’s message was broadcast by the arrival of a US Ohio-class guided missile submarine on what the Ministry of Defence described as a routine scheduled visit.

Lt Gen Davis, a veteran commander who has previously held top roles in the UK's special forces and NATO, reflected too on the friends he and his wife Lorraine had made during their time in Gibraltar.

He cited a conversation between Sir Joshua Hassan and the Queen during her visit to the Rock nearly 66 years ago, during which both underlined the loyalty of the Gibraltarians to Britain.

This “vow of loyalty”, Lt Gen Davis said, “ defines the Rock’s identity, character and destiny”.

“My personal contention, jumping forward six decades, is that global Gibraltar remains, very much, an important supporting ‘bridge’ between global Britain’s Atlantic, Mediterranean, European and African ambitions and possibilities,” he said.

“And, that is why I believe our smart Rock’s ‘red and white kite of aspiration’ will continue to soar high as it flies confidently, imaginatively and determinedly in the face of tomorrow’s uncertain, complex and volatile winds of change.”

“Not only as an inviolable military fortress but also as a world-leading digitally-enabled business hub.”

He also thanked Gibraltar’s essential services and charitable organisations who are working over the festive period.

