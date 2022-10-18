Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 18th Oct, 2022

Maestro Chichon returns to Gibraltar with European Symphony Orchestra

Orquesta Filarmonica de Gran Canaria with Maestro Chichon. Photo by Sabrina Ceballos

By Gabriella Peralta
18th October 2022

Tomorrow Karel Mark Chichon will be conducting the European Symphony Orchestra in Gibraltar for the first time since 2015. Maestro Chichon's schedule is booked years in advance, but a cancellation has meant the "stars aligned" for a show in Gibraltar. The show marks the Gibraltar Philharmonic Society's 24th Autumn Concert, and will be held tomorrow...

