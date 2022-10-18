Maestro Chichon returns to Gibraltar with European Symphony Orchestra
Tomorrow Karel Mark Chichon will be conducting the European Symphony Orchestra in Gibraltar for the first time since 2015. Maestro Chichon's schedule is booked years in advance, but a cancellation has meant the "stars aligned" for a show in Gibraltar. The show marks the Gibraltar Philharmonic Society's 24th Autumn Concert, and will be held tomorrow...
