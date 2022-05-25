MAG donates £2,200 to National Theatre Fund

The Musicians Association of Gibraltar recently donated £2,200 to the National Theatre Fund, as part of their work reaching out to the community with the message ‘local culture is our responsibility’.

This was the message delivered by one of MAG’s spokespersons, Jesamine Scruton White, at their reception last week.

The reception ended with a £2200 donation for the National Theatre Fund which was received by Minister for Culture, Dr John Cortes.

“We need the community to help us bring culture alive” Ms Scruton White said.

However their pledge on behalf of their 110 members is not limited to local music but to all local cultural organisations.

MAG have just produced three different Theatre Shows last week at Inces Hall.

They hosted a Sephardic Fusion concert, followed by a Blues Night and ended their shows with a 90s Rock Tribute.

“Having organised Jazz Concerts, Children Christmas Parties and Bandslam in the past year, MAG have proved to be open to all music and their intention is to share culture with the community,” MAG said in a statement

Ms Scruton White expressed MAGs priority in working with the youth and thanks to financial support, they were able to allow students to attend their shows for free.

“Some of these students even got a chance to experience backstage production and how soundchecks are done,” MAG said.

“MAG will be preparing a set of workshops throughout the year to help our youth with all the tools they need to develop as musicians.”

MAG also have plans to hold Jazz shows at Campion Park, have events throughout the summer at Governor’s Parade, and organise a program of events for the Garrison Library. Together with the support of local businesses MAG believe Gibraltar can have a beautiful cultural program that everyone can enjoy.

They are asking for the community’s support, to get involved and invest in local culture.

“All donations are accounted for and every year MAG shares their accounts to Gibraltar Cultural Services and are open to any audit when required by the Ministry,” Mag said.

Ms Scruton White reassured all attendees of MAGs reputation as a serious and reliable Cultural Organisation.

MAG said it is ready to work for the community, now all they need are funds to do carry out these events.

Any business interested in supporting local culture can email MAG on: info@musicgibraltar.com