Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 20th Jul, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

MAG reaches out to restaurants to bring music to diners

By Chronicle Staff
20th July 2020

The Musicians Association of Gibraltar has urged local restaurants to work with its members to use live music to enhance their dining experience.

The association said having local musicians performing at local restaurants would be mutually beneficial and add value for diners.

“Music and food are two things that bring people together,” a spokesman said.

“Enjoying a nice meal whilst listening to good music is a gratifying experience.”

“We are calling all local restaurants and bars to join this initiative and work with us.”

“MAG will be happy to assist local businesses in bringing local music and also to advise them on the most adequate sound systems for their venue.”

“Our community is recovering from the economic impact we suffered from the virus and therefore it is important to enjoy local products,” they added.

To contact MAG call or send a Whatsapp to 54029073 or contact them via Facebook.

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Russian submarine sails through the Strait of Gibraltar

Tue 14th Jul, 2020

Local News

Five from Gibraltar among 71 arrested in Spanish anti-money laundering probe

Wed 15th Jul, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar Squadron orders Spanish research ship out of BGTW

Sat 11th Jul, 2020

Local News

Mixed messages cause confusion over return to border normality

Mon 8th Jun, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th July 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Govt launches “basic eServices” for DVLD and CSRO applications

20th July 2020

Local News
Library announces summer Book Club for kids

20th July 2020

Local News
Covid-19 will change Gibraltar’s mainstay tourism audience

20th July 2020

Local News
Transparent masks make Covid-19 protection inclusive for people with impaired hearing

20th July 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020