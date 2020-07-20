MAG reaches out to restaurants to bring music to diners

The Musicians Association of Gibraltar has urged local restaurants to work with its members to use live music to enhance their dining experience.

The association said having local musicians performing at local restaurants would be mutually beneficial and add value for diners.

“Music and food are two things that bring people together,” a spokesman said.

“Enjoying a nice meal whilst listening to good music is a gratifying experience.”

“We are calling all local restaurants and bars to join this initiative and work with us.”

“MAG will be happy to assist local businesses in bringing local music and also to advise them on the most adequate sound systems for their venue.”

“Our community is recovering from the economic impact we suffered from the virus and therefore it is important to enjoy local products,” they added.

To contact MAG call or send a Whatsapp to 54029073 or contact them via Facebook.