MAG stages a great Blues Night
At the Inces Hall the Musicians Association hosted a very successful ‘Blues Night’ which saw a practically full house enjoying various bands in concert. The show was part of a trio of entertainment evenings as the Association seeks to widen the scope of concert offerings, designed to reach a wider audience and raise funds for...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here