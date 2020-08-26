MAG urge businesses to #KeepItLocal

The Musicians Association of Gibraltar are asking local businesses to #KeepItLocal this National Day.

“As National Day is approaching, many local businesses are beginning to work hard and ensure our special day is celebrated amongst our friends and families in a safe environment,” said a statement from the association.

“We understand that many will be providing entertainment for their guests.”

“The Musicians Association of Gibraltar, would like to ask local businesses to use local musicians and DJs and keep to the campaign of #KeepItLocal.”

Businesses are invited to contact the association on info@musicgibraltar.com or via Whatsapp on 54029073 if they are looking for a local musician or DJ to perform at their venue.

“On behalf of MAG, we would like to wish the entire community a Happy and Safe National Day,” the statement added.