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Mon 26th Oct, 2026

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MaghreBats completes first scientific expedition across Morocco

By Chronicle Staff
26th October 2026

An international research initiative led by the Gibraltar National Museum has completed its first two-week scientific expedition across Morocco, recording a range of bat species from the High Atlas Mountains to the Sahara Desert.

MaghreBats, which is run in collaboration with Cadi Ayyad University in Marrakech, brought together 10 specialist researchers from Gibraltar, Morocco, Spain and the United Kingdom.

The team recorded several species of particular scientific interest, including the western barbastelle, Maghrebian mouse-eared bat and Gaisler’s long-eared bat.

The project was founded and is directed by Dr Stewart Finlayson of the Gibraltar National Museum and builds on more than a decade of bat research in Gibraltar through the Gib-Bats project.

Previous research has demonstrated bat movements between Gibraltar and other parts of the Iberian Peninsula, including Portugal, prompting researchers to investigate possible connections with populations in North Africa.

Dr Finlayson said: “This expedition has been enormously exciting and has demonstrated just how much scientificvpotential exists in Morocco. What happens to bat populations there could have importantvconsequences for populations in southern Iberia, including Gibraltar. We cannot hope to understandvour own bats fully without investigating what is happening on the other side of the Strait.”

The expedition included difficult terrain, thunderstorms, hail and flooding in remote mountain areas, but the researchers continued their fieldwork.

Two Gibraltar National Museum trainees, Chantal and Stephanie Kassam also took part.

Dr Finlayson said: ““I am particularly proud of Chantal and Stephanie. This was a demanding expedition, even for experienced researchers, yet they kept up with everything it threw at them. Both have tremendous potential in this field, and I hope this will be the first of many scientific expeditions for them.”

Under a scientific research licence issued by Morocco’s Agence Nationale des Eaux et Forêts, MaghreBats will advise the Moroccan authorities on important bat habitats and sites that merit protection.

The initiative is working with Moroccan Project Co-Director Dr Youssef Dbiba and aims to establish a long-term international research programme, strengthen scientific collaboration, develop young researchers and contribute to bat conservation.

Dr Finlayson added: ““Our ambition is to build something that lasts. This is not simply about undertaking expeditions and recording species. It is about developing scientific knowledge, supporting conservation and ensuring that future generations inherit the extraordinary natural heritage we are privileged to study.”

A second MaghreBats expedition is scheduled for late November and early December 2026.

The Minister for Heritage, the Environment and Relations with Morocco, Dr John Cortes, said: “I congratulate Stewart, Dr Dbiba and the whole team on a very successful first expedition. The Strait of Gibraltar is a link for wildlife as much as a barrier, and we cannot protect our own bats without understanding what is happening to them in North Africa. It is excellent to see the Gibraltar National Museum leading this work with our Moroccan colleagues, and particularly pleasing that two young Gibraltarians have gained field experience of this standard so early in their careers. I look forward to the results of the next expedition.”

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