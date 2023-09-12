Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 12th Sep, 2023

Local News

Main Street beautification program announced

By Chronicle Staff
12th September 2023

The caretaker Minster for Business and Tourism, Vijay Daryanani, announced a beautification program for Main Street on Tuesday morning before the General Election was called.

This will involve paving repairs, new street furniture, landscaping and improved lighting. The installation of WIFI hotspots is also being considered.

The now caretaker Minister for Business and Tourism said, “This is something that always comes up in conversation with Main Street traders.”

“That is where I come from and I agree with them that our high street can be improved. I also feel this will freshen up the town centre for our people to enjoy during their weekend strolls. If we create a better environment for our visitors and shoppers we can hopefully expect them to spend more.”

“When visitors are suffering from higher costs and other daily concerns, a feel good factor can be important in these situations. Although the initial plans are clear in my mind, I am open to suggestions as to what our people would like to see improved on Main Street and, therefore, I will be carrying out a brief consultation with stakeholders before commencement of works.”

