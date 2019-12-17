Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 17th Dec, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Major Pitto is the new company commander for I Company

By Chronicle Staff
17th December 2019

Members of Headquarter Company, Thomson’s Battery held a breakfast earlier this month to say farewell to Major John Pitto, who is moving on as their Company Commander.

Major Pitto assumed command in March 2017 and has lead the Company through numerous operational commitments in support of Gibraltar during this period.

“It has been a privilege and honour to be HQ Coy Company Commander. I have enjoyed my time immensely and I take away some very good memories,” said Major Pitto.

Major Pitto moves on to become the Company Commander of I Company, the Regular Rifle Company until September 2020, when he will take up a Staff appointment within HQBF Gibraltar.

Most Read

Local News

DPC clears Devil’s Tower Road project

Mon 16th Dec, 2019

Local News

Gibraltar ready to ‘walk away from bad Brexit deal’ as UK hammers out future relationship with EU, CM warns

Tue 17th Dec, 2019

Local News

A Gibraltarian's adventures in the Himalayas

Mon 16th Dec, 2019

UK/Spain News

In the Strait of Gibraltar, EU drug officials find worrying trends

Tue 10th Dec, 2019

Local News

Works starts on accommodation for short-term MoD stays

Mon 16th Dec, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th December 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Chestertons' BIG Breakfast raises £3,566

17th December 2019

Local News
Book by Chronicle’s Alice Mascarenhas is ‘a guide to Gibraltar’

17th December 2019

Local News
Gibraltar ready to ‘walk away from bad Brexit deal’ as UK hammers out future relationship with EU, CM warns

17th December 2019

Local News
EasyJet investigates airport luggage mishap

17th December 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019