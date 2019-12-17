Major Pitto is the new company commander for I Company

Members of Headquarter Company, Thomson’s Battery held a breakfast earlier this month to say farewell to Major John Pitto, who is moving on as their Company Commander.

Major Pitto assumed command in March 2017 and has lead the Company through numerous operational commitments in support of Gibraltar during this period.

“It has been a privilege and honour to be HQ Coy Company Commander. I have enjoyed my time immensely and I take away some very good memories,” said Major Pitto.

Major Pitto moves on to become the Company Commander of I Company, the Regular Rifle Company until September 2020, when he will take up a Staff appointment within HQBF Gibraltar.