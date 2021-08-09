Man accused of brandishing knife in Main Street arrested

A man who allegedly brandished a knife in the centre of town on Monday afternoon has been arrested, the Royal Gibraltar Police confirmed.

Just after 12 noon the RGP Control Room received a report of a man allegedly brandishing a knife at a business in Irish Town.

Shortly after, police received a second report of the same man brandishing a knife just outside the Hindu Temple on Engineer’s Lane.

Both RGP and GDP officers were dispatched to the area and the man was arrested shortly after that.

“Police are advising members of the public to stay away from the area of Engineer’s Lane while officers continue to search the area, which is a live crime scene and investigation,” a spokesman for the RGP told the Chronicle.

“Any witnesses to the incident are advised to contact the RGP on 200 72500 or report online at www.police.gi/report-online.”