Man accused of sexually abusing children for 20 years appears in court
A local man accused of sexually abusing children for 20 years appeared in the Magistrates’ Court this morning. Graham Southwell, 61, of Varyl Begg Estate, faced 20 charges including that of rape, rape of a child under 13, sexual activity with a child, sexual assault of a child under 13, causing, encouraging or assisting a...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here