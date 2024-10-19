Man admits assault on police
A man who kicked a police officer, resisted arrest, and smeared his blood onto a police custody cell admitted the charges against him at the Magistrates’ Court on Friday. Simon Hawthorn, 45, of Watergardens, admitted to damaging a police custody cell, one charge of disorderly behaviour while intoxicated, and one charge of behaving in a...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here