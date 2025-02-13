Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 13th Feb, 2025

Man admits beating woman and threatening to disclose private photos

By Nathan Barcio
13th February 2025

A man appeared before the Supreme Court on Wednesday where he admitted to assaulting a woman by beating her.  Jesse James Mor, 25, of Moorish Castle Estate, pleaded guilty to one count of common assault and one count of disclosing or threatening to disclose private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress.  Mor...

