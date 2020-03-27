Man arrested after refusing to comply with Covid-19 laws

The Royal Gibraltar Police today confirmed a man has been arrested for obstructing police after refusing to comply with the new Covid-19 Civil Contingency Regulations.

With Gibraltar under lockdown due to Covid-19 this has meant people are prohibited from leaving their homes unnecessarily.

The individual was outside the Roxy Bar situated at Cooperage Lane.

In a statement the RGP said the individual has been advised by officers on several occasions that he was in breach of the current regulations and was given a lawful order to return to his place of residence.

The man had refused to cooperate, stating that he was homeless despite the fact that temporary accommodation had already been arranged and provided to him, the RGP said.

As a result of refusing to comply he was arrested for the offence of obstructing police and conveyed to New Mole House Police Station.

After consultation with his lawyer he agreed to return to his accommodation, the RGP said.

The statement added that as there was no longer a necessity for his continued detention, he was released from his arrest and escorted by police to his accommodation.

“This case highlights the need for the public to cooperate with lawful instructions given by police officers enforcing civil contingency regulations and this arrest was made only after this individual was requested to comply but refused to do so,” the RGP said in a statement.

“We again make an appeal to the public to assist the police in order to protect our health service, stay at home and help save lives.”