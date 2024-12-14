Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 14th Dec, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Man arrested after tunnel collision

By Chronicle Staff
14th December 2024

A local man has been arrested following a collision in Kingway Tunnel on Friday night.

At around 9.40pm, RGP Traffic Officers arrested a 20-year-old on suspicion of Dangerous Driving, Driving When Under the Influence of Drugs and Possession of a Prohibited Import.

His arrest followed a report to the police of a road traffic collision involving a single vehicle within the northbound tunnel at around 9pm last night.

While dealing with the incident, officers found a bottle of nitrous oxide gas - aloe known as laughing gas - at the scene, police said.

No injuries were reported but the vehicle involved is completely written off.

The northbound tunnel remained closed for several hours last night while the area was cleaned up, with northbound traffic being temporarily diverted over the runway.

The suspect has been given bail with conditions until next week pending results of medical tests regarding impairment, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Most Read

Local News

£1.3m worth of licence plates sold, Govt confirms

Sun 8th Dec, 2024

Local News

Local company set to recoup funds after fraudsters swindle €1.5m

Wed 11th Dec, 2024

Local News

Three adults and two children in hospital after fire in Mid Harbour flat

Tue 10th Dec, 2024

Local News

RG’s new Commanding Officer puts focus on recruitment and operational experience

Fri 13th Dec, 2024

Local News

Santos confirms new easyJet route from Birmingham to Gibraltar

Wed 11th Dec, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th December 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Govt unveils ambitious 25-year environment plan focused on sustainability, climate action and biodiversity protection

13th December 2024

Local News
Unite pauses strike action in GHA and ERS catering departments; Care Agency dispute resolved after positive talks

13th December 2024

Local News
Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary celebrate Staff Appreciation Week

13th December 2024

Local News
New police recruits finish training

13th December 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024