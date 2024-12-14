Man arrested after tunnel collision

A local man has been arrested following a collision in Kingway Tunnel on Friday night.

At around 9.40pm, RGP Traffic Officers arrested a 20-year-old on suspicion of Dangerous Driving, Driving When Under the Influence of Drugs and Possession of a Prohibited Import.

His arrest followed a report to the police of a road traffic collision involving a single vehicle within the northbound tunnel at around 9pm last night.

While dealing with the incident, officers found a bottle of nitrous oxide gas - aloe known as laughing gas - at the scene, police said.

No injuries were reported but the vehicle involved is completely written off.

The northbound tunnel remained closed for several hours last night while the area was cleaned up, with northbound traffic being temporarily diverted over the runway.

The suspect has been given bail with conditions until next week pending results of medical tests regarding impairment, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.