Fri 5th Aug, 2022

Local News

Man arrested for £2,220 cocaine possession

By Chronicle Staff
5th August 2022

A local man was arrested in the Upper Town on Friday morning following an operation targeting the supply of illegal drugs where officers discovered more than 35g of cocaine.

He was arrested after search warrants were executed simultaneously at several addresses in the Upper Town and forced entry was used to access some of the properties, a statement from the Royal Gibraltar said.

The operation involved officers from the RGP’s Drug Squad and Crime Division, HM Customs Officers from the Flexible Anti-Smuggling Team (FAST) and their Drug Detection Dogs.

“As a result of these searches, detectives recovered two large rocks, containing compressed white powder, suspected of being cocaine,” a spokesman for the RGP said.
“A local male resident was arrested for the offences of Possession and Possession with Intent to Supply Controlled Class A Drugs.”

“The drugs were forensically recovered by Crime Scene Investigators and weighed, giving a reading of about 37 grams, which has a street value of about £2,220.”

The man was taken to New Mole House Police Station where he was interviewed before being bailed out, pending further enquiries.

A RGP spokesman added: “Anyone who suspects that drug dealing is happening in their neighbourhood, is asked to contact the RGP anonymously on 200 72500 (ask to speak to Drug Squad) – or report online at www.police.gi/report-online.”

