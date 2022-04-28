Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 28th Apr, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Man arrested for drug offences

By Chronicle Staff
28th April 2022

A local man was arrested on suspicion of attempting to bring ketamine with a street value of £554 into Gibraltar on Wednesday night.

The man, 23, was arrested following a joint operation between Drug Squad detectives and Customs Officers from the Flexible Anti-Smuggling Team (FAST), together with specialist Drug Detection Dogs.

The alleged incident happened just before 9pm on Wednesday night, when officers stopped a locally registered car with two men as it entered Gibraltar from Spain.

“Both men were searched and the passenger was allegedly found to be in possession of a plastic-wrapper containing about 27.7 grams of a white powder,” the RGP said in a statement.

“This was tested and found to be ketamine.”

The man was then arrested on suspicion of Importation, Possession and Possession With Intent to Supply a Controlled Class C Drug.

He was taken to New Mole House Police Station where he was interviewed by detectives, before being bailed out pending further enquiries.

Most Read

Local News

Out of the spotlight, tension over submarine visits

Sat 23rd Apr, 2022

Local News

In messages to workers, bare tension between Govt and Opposition

Wed 27th Apr, 2022

Local News

Court of Appeal confirms right to jury trials in defamation claims

Wed 27th Apr, 2022

Brexit

Spain tightens Schengen border checks for third country nationals

Mon 18th Apr, 2022

Brexit

‘Ingredients in place’ for treaty on Gibraltar, Europe Minister tells MPs

Thu 28th Apr, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

28th April 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Chamber says VAT remains ‘red line’

28th April 2022

Local News
Workers' Memorial Day marked in Gibraltar

28th April 2022

Local News
Court of Appeal confirms right to jury trials in defamation claims

27th April 2022

Local News
Iftar at No.6 celebrates diversity and respect on the Rock

27th April 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022