Man arrested for drug offences

A local man was arrested on suspicion of attempting to bring ketamine with a street value of £554 into Gibraltar on Wednesday night.

The man, 23, was arrested following a joint operation between Drug Squad detectives and Customs Officers from the Flexible Anti-Smuggling Team (FAST), together with specialist Drug Detection Dogs.

The alleged incident happened just before 9pm on Wednesday night, when officers stopped a locally registered car with two men as it entered Gibraltar from Spain.

“Both men were searched and the passenger was allegedly found to be in possession of a plastic-wrapper containing about 27.7 grams of a white powder,” the RGP said in a statement.

“This was tested and found to be ketamine.”

The man was then arrested on suspicion of Importation, Possession and Possession With Intent to Supply a Controlled Class C Drug.

He was taken to New Mole House Police Station where he was interviewed by detectives, before being bailed out pending further enquiries.