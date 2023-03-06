Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 6th Mar, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Man caught with £10,000 of cannabis resin jailed three months

By Gabriella Peralta
6th March 2023

A Spanish man who was caught with two kilos of cannabis resin in the boot of his car was jailed for three months yesterday by the Lay Magistrates. Jose Reyes Vizcaya, 47, of La Linea admitted to possession and possession with intent to supply around two kilos of cannabis resin valued at £10,000. The court...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

New flight simulator’ add-on' offers Gib experience

Fri 3rd Mar, 2023

Local News

Plans filed for new 34-floor building on Devil’s Tower Road

Sun 26th Feb, 2023

Brexit

After NI agreement, all eyes on Gib negotiation as uncertainty reigns

Sat 4th Mar, 2023

Local News

One last run ashore in Gibraltar for navy man with warm memories of the Rock

Wed 1st Mar, 2023

Local News

Milder winters mean growth in rat population, and a challenge for pest control

Sun 5th Mar, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th March 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Opinion & Analysis
Spain’s airport move raises eyebrows in Brussels

6th March 2023

Brexit
With treaty talks in ‘decisive phase’, Madrid acknowledges ‘no deal’ Brexit would be ‘negative’ for Campo

6th March 2023

Features
Wanda Bush opens latest exhibition in aid of Clubhouse

6th March 2023

Local News
Milder winters mean growth in rat population, and a challenge for pest control

5th March 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023