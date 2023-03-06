Man caught with £10,000 of cannabis resin jailed three months
A Spanish man who was caught with two kilos of cannabis resin in the boot of his car was jailed for three months yesterday by the Lay Magistrates. Jose Reyes Vizcaya, 47, of La Linea admitted to possession and possession with intent to supply around two kilos of cannabis resin valued at £10,000. The court...
