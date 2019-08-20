Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 20th Aug, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle
Local News

Man convicted of child rape

By Chronicle Staff
20th August 2019

A local man described as a “predator of young girls” was convicted on Tuesday of grooming and repeatedly raping a child. Jason Laguea, a resident of Mons Calpe Mews, had denied the allegations, pleading not guilty to the five rape charges he faced. But a jury of nine in the Supreme Court found Laguea unanimously...

