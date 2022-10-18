Man convicted of historical sexual offences against children
A local man was found guilty of historical sexual offences against children at the Magistrates’ Court this week. James Alman, 68, was found guilty of all 15 counts of Sexual Activity with a Child under 16 and is set to be sentenced on Monday November 7. The incidents involved two female juveniles who were aged...
