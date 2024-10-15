Man denies child sexual abuse
A man accused of sexually touching a child pleaded not guilty to four charges on Tuesday at the Magistrates’ Court. Joshua David Benabu, 31, of Edinburgh Estate, denies sexually touching a child under the age of 18 on four separate dates between 2018 and 2021. The Magistrates' Court declined jurisdiction and the case has been...
