Man in self-isolation describes prison van journey home
A 70-year old man described yesterday how he and his wife were ferried from Gibraltar International Airport to their home in a prison van after being told they would have to self-isolate for two weeks following a visit to Singapore. The couple had returned from a holiday in New Zealand and had stopped off in...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here