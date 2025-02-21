Man jailed for cocaine offence
A man who imported over 10 grammes of cocaine into Gibraltar with the intention to supply the drug was sentenced to two years and four months in prison by the Supreme Court on Tuesday. Liam Muscat, 31, pleaded guilty to possession of 0.376 grammes of a preparation containing cocaine, importing 10.1 grammes of cocaine into...
