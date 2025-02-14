Man jailed for online child sex offences
A man who sent indecent photographs to children and expressed desires in online chatrooms to touch children sexually was sentenced to a year in prison at the Supreme Court on Friday. Last November, Nicholas Whiffen, 42, of Ocean Heights, pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted sexual communication with a child by sending explicit photographs...
