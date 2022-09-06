Man jailed for stealing designer clothes

A Romanian man who stole £1,520 of designer clothing from a shop on Main Street was jailed for 16 weeks on Monday.

Chirez Memet was sentenced at the Magistrates’ Court after pleading guilty to one count of Theft and one count of Attempted Theft.

His arrest came after the 20-year-old stole £800 of designer clothing from the store last Thursday afternoon.

He took the clothes to a changing room, removed the security tags and then left without paying.

After the incident, staff spotted him on the store’s CCTV cameras.

The next day Memet returned to the store and took several items of clothing to the changing rooms again.

But this time shop staff recognised him and called the Royal Gibraltar Police, who dispatched officers to the shop.

When Memet emerged from the changing room, he found two police officers were waiting for him.

Officers then discovered that Memet had several items of designer clothing worth £720 hidden in his backpack – minus the security tags – which were in his pocket.

Memet was then arrested and taken to New Mole House, where he was interviewed and charged later that same evening.

He then spent the weekend in police custody before appearing before the courts yesterday afternoon.

The items from the first theft have not been recovered, but those from the theft on Friday have been returned to the store undamaged.

Memet was jailed for eight weeks for Attempted Theft and eight weeks for Theft, with the sentences to run consecutively.