Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 6th Sep, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Man jailed for stealing designer clothes

Pic by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
6th September 2022

A Romanian man who stole £1,520 of designer clothing from a shop on Main Street was jailed for 16 weeks on Monday.

Chirez Memet was sentenced at the Magistrates’ Court after pleading guilty to one count of Theft and one count of Attempted Theft.

His arrest came after the 20-year-old stole £800 of designer clothing from the store last Thursday afternoon.

He took the clothes to a changing room, removed the security tags and then left without paying.

After the incident, staff spotted him on the store’s CCTV cameras.

The next day Memet returned to the store and took several items of clothing to the changing rooms again.

But this time shop staff recognised him and called the Royal Gibraltar Police, who dispatched officers to the shop.

When Memet emerged from the changing room, he found two police officers were waiting for him.

Officers then discovered that Memet had several items of designer clothing worth £720 hidden in his backpack – minus the security tags – which were in his pocket.

Memet was then arrested and taken to New Mole House, where he was interviewed and charged later that same evening.

He then spent the weekend in police custody before appearing before the courts yesterday afternoon.

The items from the first theft have not been recovered, but those from the theft on Friday have been returned to the store undamaged.

Memet was jailed for eight weeks for Attempted Theft and eight weeks for Theft, with the sentences to run consecutively.

Most Read

Brexit

CM says treaty talks ‘on final stretch’ as negotiators prepare for London round

Sun 4th Sep, 2022

Local News

Hull 'crumpled' and crew evacuated from cargo ship OS 35

Wed 31st Aug, 2022

Local News

Cargo ship beached off Catalan Bay after collision

Tue 30th Aug, 2022

Opinion & Analysis

Time to lend support, not raise unqualified questions

Sat 3rd Sep, 2022

Local News

Work continues on wreck of OS 35 as Govt confirms details of fuel quantities removed from vessel

Mon 5th Sep, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th September 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
OS 35 response scaled down as salvage operation moves to recovery phase

6th September 2022

Local News
GGCA take industrial action over changes at IT&LD

6th September 2022

Local News
School staffing “longer and more complex” this year, Govt says

6th September 2022

Local News
TG hits out over education planning and Govt efforts to ‘silence’ NGOs

6th September 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022