Mon 13th Nov, 2023

Man jailed for string of burglaries

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Priya Gulraj
13th November 2023

A 23-year-old local man who “struggled with little or no income” was yesterday sentenced to one year in prison for a spate of burglaries where he stole just under £4,000 from local catering establishments. In one place Francis Alman, of Laguna Estate, left a note informing staff “sorry, no food or drink at home”, the...

