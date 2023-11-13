Man jailed for string of burglaries
A 23-year-old local man who “struggled with little or no income” was yesterday sentenced to one year in prison for a spate of burglaries where he stole just under £4,000 from local catering establishments. In one place Francis Alman, of Laguna Estate, left a note informing staff “sorry, no food or drink at home”, the...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here