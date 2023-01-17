Man jailed for three years and four months for drug dealing
A man was sentenced to three years and four months imprisonment on Friday for supplying or intending to supply £1,200 worth of drugs and for intimidating a witness. Taylor Collins, 25, admitted to nine charges including possession, intent to supply, supplying cocaine, and intimidating a witness. The drugs, totalling £1,200, included around 13g of cocaine,...
