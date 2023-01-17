Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 17th Jan, 2023

Man jailed for three years and four months for drug dealing

Archive image of Gibraltar's Supreme Court. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Peralta
16th January 2023

A man was sentenced to three years and four months imprisonment on Friday for supplying or intending to supply £1,200 worth of drugs and for intimidating a witness. Taylor Collins, 25, admitted to nine charges including possession, intent to supply, supplying cocaine, and intimidating a witness. The drugs, totalling £1,200, included around 13g of cocaine,...

