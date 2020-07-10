Man remanded in UK accused of murdering former Gib resident

A 44-year-old has been remanded in custody in the UK accused of the murder of a man who was found dead in a garden.

Richard Matthews is charged with murdering Paul Wells, 39, who was fatally stabbed in Edithmead Lane in Highbridge, Somerset, on June 25.

Mr Wells is a former resident of Gibraltar, where he lived for nine years and was well known.

Matthews, of Edithmead Lane, did not attend the brief hearing at Bristol Crown Court.

James Ward, prosecuting, said Matthews was currently detained at a secure hospital under the Mental Health Act.

Charles Row, defending, did not apply for bail on behalf of the defendant.

Judge Peter Blair QC, the Recorder of Bristol, fixed a plea and trial preparation hearing for September 25.

Following Mr Wells’ death his family paid tribute to him.

“Paul was a loving son, brother, uncle, nephew, godfather, cousin and friend,” they said.

“Originally from Middlesbrough, Paul was very family-orientated, big-hearted and a hard worker.”

“He travelled and lived in places abroad, including Gibraltar for nine years and Sydney in Australia for three years.”

“He eventually returned to England and settled down in what Paul would call his forever home – Somerset.”

“He was respected and loved by everyone who came into his life.”

“Paul had such an infectious personality whereby most everyone who met him saw this in him and became a life-long friend.”

“Paul was taken from us suddenly all too soon and will be sorely missed by everyone.”

Chronicle staff contributed to this report.