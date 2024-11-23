Man rescued after falling off ferry

A man who fell off a ferry in the Bay of Gibraltar on Saturday was rescued by a vessel from the Department of the Environment.

The man was on a ferry operating across the Strait of Gibraltar when he fell into the sea for unknown reasons.

A search and rescue operation was put in motion and the Port of Gibraltar’s vessel traffic monitoring service was alerted at 12.45pm.

The EPRU vessel Osprey was patrolling at the time and managed to locate the man, a 37-year old Spanish national.

The man was subsequently transferred to a vessel from the Algeciras pilotage service, whose crew took him ashore and into medical care.

