Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 23rd Sep, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Man sentenced for fuel offences

By Chronicle Staff
23rd September 2021

A local man who pleaded guilty to storing fuel canisters at his home was sentenced for six weeks by the Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Paul Jesus Byrne, 48, of Knights Court, pleaded guilty to one count of storing more than 20 litres of petrol in a premises without a valid permit.

Byrne was arrested on August 10 when the RGP received a tip off that the caller had seen several fuel canisters being taken into a residence in the building.

Officers carried out a search in the property and found four 25-litre fuel canisters in one of the bedroom, each half full.

The officers noted a strong smell of fuel coming from the home and entered without his being there due to risk, the court heard.

Byrne was later arrested when he returned home, and allegedly “brandished a hammer” at officers.

Stipendiary Magistrate Charles Pitto sentenced Byrne to time served after spending six weeks on remand in prison.

Kerrin Drago appeared for the Crown.

 

Most Read

Local News

Carer who stole from elderly woman jailed for four years

Mon 20th Sep, 2021

Local News

Action for Housing quizzes minister on flat allocation

Wed 22nd Sep, 2021

Brexit

Spain pushes for Frontex reference in EU mandate for Gib treaty talks

Tue 21st Sep, 2021

Local News

Inquest hears tragic story of 22-year old who drowned in search of a better life

Wed 22nd Sep, 2021

Local News

Gibraltarian jailed four years by Ceuta court for immigration offences

Wed 22nd Sep, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

23rd September 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Woman pleads guilty to supplying cocaine

23rd September 2021

Local News
Inquest hears tragic story of 22-year old who drowned in search of a better life

22nd September 2021

Local News
Right Said Fred launch global TikTok mental health campaign in Gibraltar

22nd September 2021

Local News
Gibraltarian jailed four years by Ceuta court for immigration offences

22nd September 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021