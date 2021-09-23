Man sentenced for fuel offences

A local man who pleaded guilty to storing fuel canisters at his home was sentenced for six weeks by the Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Paul Jesus Byrne, 48, of Knights Court, pleaded guilty to one count of storing more than 20 litres of petrol in a premises without a valid permit.

Byrne was arrested on August 10 when the RGP received a tip off that the caller had seen several fuel canisters being taken into a residence in the building.

Officers carried out a search in the property and found four 25-litre fuel canisters in one of the bedroom, each half full.

The officers noted a strong smell of fuel coming from the home and entered without his being there due to risk, the court heard.

Byrne was later arrested when he returned home, and allegedly “brandished a hammer” at officers.

Stipendiary Magistrate Charles Pitto sentenced Byrne to time served after spending six weeks on remand in prison.

Kerrin Drago appeared for the Crown.